Callan Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Callan Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 36.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in Bank of America by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 7,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 297.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 106,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 79,635 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,840,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 121,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $245.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

