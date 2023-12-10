Callan Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $200.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.49 and its 200 day moving average is $193.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

