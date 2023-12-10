Callan Family Office LLC Sells 11,936 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Callan Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,936 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after purchasing an additional 817,660 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,280,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $132.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.46. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

