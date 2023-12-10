Callan Family Office LLC Sells 20,419 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Callan Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 62.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,419 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,056,478,000 after buying an additional 1,230,697 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,846,230,000 after buying an additional 882,830 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,175,000 after buying an additional 14,746,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $136.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

