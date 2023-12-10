Callan Family Office LLC Sells 26,896 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Callan Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,896 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,280 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $64.07 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

