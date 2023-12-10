Callan Family Office LLC Sells 2,783 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Callan Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 156,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE GS opened at $350.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.47. The company has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $379.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.99.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

