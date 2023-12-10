Callan Family Office LLC Sells 73,164 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Callan Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,164 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Callan Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.