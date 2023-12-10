Callan Family Office LLC Sells 795 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Callan Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 610.5% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $217.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.53. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.20 and a fifty-two week high of $217.53.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

