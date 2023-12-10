Camber Capital Management LP Acquires 1,250,000 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 250.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP owned about 1.32% of Beauty Health worth $14,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,667,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 143,282 shares during the last quarter.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Beauty Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,378,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,370,488. The Beauty Health Company has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $396.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.86.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Beauty Health

(Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.