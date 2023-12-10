Camber Capital Management LP Acquires 300,000 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Camber Capital Management LP raised its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Replimune Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Camber Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Camber Capital Management LP’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $35,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Replimune Group by 148.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,857.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $107,213.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,271,354.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $79,857.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Replimune Group Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:REPL traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $7.29. 1,701,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,735. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $29.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

