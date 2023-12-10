Camber Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Camber Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,635,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,000 shares during the quarter. Myriad Genetics comprises 5.0% of Camber Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Camber Capital Management LP owned about 8.10% of Myriad Genetics worth $153,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,906,000 after buying an additional 113,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,128,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,170,000 after acquiring an additional 121,704 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,292,000 after purchasing an additional 607,932 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,344 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $18.52. 464,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

View Our Latest Report on MYGN

Myriad Genetics Profile

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.