Camber Capital Management LP Has $129.03 Million Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Camber Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,050,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the quarter. Select Medical comprises 4.2% of Camber Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Camber Capital Management LP’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $129,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Select Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,949 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after purchasing an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. 375,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEM. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

