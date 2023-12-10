Camber Capital Management LP Has $13.28 Million Stock Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Camber Capital Management LP owned about 4.96% of Inogen worth $13,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 273.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 124.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 389.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 759.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INGN traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $5.94. 323,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,497. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical technology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.41). Inogen had a negative net margin of 40.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inogen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Inogen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

