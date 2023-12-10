Camber Capital Management LP Makes New $3.88 Million Investment in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000. Camber Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of Dynavax Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. 1,058,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,433. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $69.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.15 million. Analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $595,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $595,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Robert Janssen sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $26,342.55. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,518. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

