Camber Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Camber Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 190,000 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP owned 0.33% of Glaukos worth $11,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Glaukos stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.63. 421,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,777. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

