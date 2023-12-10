Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,305 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up approximately 1.5% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $29,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.89. 2,698,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,835,538. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

