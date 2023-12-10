Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $29.64 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $29,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,561,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,377. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.94 and its 200 day moving average is $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $162.79. The stock has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.