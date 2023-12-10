Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,536 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $20,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $753,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PM shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.31. 3,877,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135,167. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

