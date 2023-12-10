Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 22,275 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,275 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $53,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $392.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,687,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,412,392. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $394.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

