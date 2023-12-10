Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 4,554 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 0.9% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $37,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 21,095.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $6.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.75. 14,087,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,616,626. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.46 and a twelve month high of $342.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.37 and its 200-day moving average is $302.35. The firm has a market cap of $855.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,362 shares of company stock valued at $133,321,007. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

