Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 483 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,525,419,000 after acquiring an additional 219,892 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,150,426,000 after acquiring an additional 256,155 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $610.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $574.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $613.61.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

