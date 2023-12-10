Capital Counsel LLC NY Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.3% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98,797.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 394,005,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,366,034,000 after buying an additional 393,607,491 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,571,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,861,363,000 after buying an additional 447,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,734,826,000 after buying an additional 4,470,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,568,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,034. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

