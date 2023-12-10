Capital Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 3,768 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arhaus by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Arhaus by 60.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the second quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter worth about $2,609,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Price Performance

ARHS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. 641,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 54.19% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $37,307,469.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,277,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,008,585.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

