Capital Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 5,052 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Liquidity Services worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,393,000 after buying an additional 137,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liquidity Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,116 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,854,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,604,000 after purchasing an additional 53,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 32.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,115,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 275,768 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 292,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,445. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $525.43 million, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.42. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $79.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

