Capital Impact Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,303 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 58,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.91. 4,092,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855,203. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Bank of America downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.12.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

