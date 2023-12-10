Capital Impact Advisors LLC Grows Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. PubMatic makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PubMatic by 135.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 120.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 113.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $104,163.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,219.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 6,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $73,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,805 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $104,163.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,219.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,463 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of PUBM stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 815,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,642. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $868.54 million, a PE ratio of 570.33 and a beta of 1.40.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

