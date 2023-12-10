Capital Impact Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after buying an additional 349,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,814,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,205,000 after purchasing an additional 128,131 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,624,000 after buying an additional 139,410 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 86.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,571,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,753,000 after buying an additional 1,194,479 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 108.2% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,024,000 after buying an additional 772,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $54,729.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,629,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,957 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $80,485.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,796.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $54,729.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,996 shares in the company, valued at $20,629,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,610 shares of company stock valued at $567,877 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PHR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 836,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.84. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHR. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Phreesia from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.31.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

