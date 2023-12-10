Capital Impact Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 115.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors makes up about 1.1% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.7% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 605,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,569,000 after acquiring an additional 119,944 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,907 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.31. 230,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,160. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.88. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $178.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.