Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $494,000 Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $393,966.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,268.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 64,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.47 per share, for a total transaction of $12,128,044.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,667,104 shares in the company, valued at $314,199,090.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $393,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,268.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 144,908 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,570. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.09.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.6 %

Shares of MDGL traded down $27.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.32. 1,003,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,417. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.14 and a 200-day moving average of $192.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of -0.42. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $322.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44). Analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -19.32 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.