Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $602,000 Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VET stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.12 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 40.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

