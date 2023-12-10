Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 126.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

EB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

NYSE EB traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $7.80. 1,730,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,663. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $784.84 million, a PE ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

