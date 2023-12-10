Capital Impact Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Bloomin’ Brands accounts for approximately 1.0% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,842,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,417,000 after acquiring an additional 291,981 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,811,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,404,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,553,000 after purchasing an additional 411,805 shares during the period.

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $24.56. 659,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on BLMN. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

