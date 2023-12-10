Capital Impact Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

MD stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. 493,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $506.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MD. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.