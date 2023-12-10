Capital Impact Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 109.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $52.43. 356,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $334.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.61 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -24.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $88,168.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $88,168.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $66,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,709 shares of company stock worth $493,092. 50.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

