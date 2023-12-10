Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 295 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 431.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,705,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Encore Wire by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 123.8% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.93. 176,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,117. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.27. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $206.74.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $636.99 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WIRE. CJS Securities started coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

