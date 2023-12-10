Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 621 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth about $73,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SAH traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,271. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -36.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 32.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAH. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAH

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonic Automotive

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 34,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,846,385.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,107,274.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

(Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.