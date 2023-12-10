Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 6,272 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,577 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the quarter. R1 RCM accounts for about 1.1% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 313.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 29.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM Stock Up 0.6 %

RCM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.46. 4,424,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500,846. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on R1 RCM

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.