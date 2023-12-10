Capital Impact Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer comprises approximately 1.2% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SMCI. Barclays boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.88.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $16.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.65. 3,157,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.15. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $357.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,580 shares of company stock worth $23,133,307 over the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

