Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 1,245 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC decreased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Insperity by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.9% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth approximately $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at $51,895,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,895,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.07, for a total value of $535,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,663,428.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,886 shares of company stock worth $4,097,872 in the last three months. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.56 and a 12 month high of $131.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.73.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 177.45% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

