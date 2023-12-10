Capula Management Ltd Acquires 75,460 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Capula Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,840 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 75,460 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 25.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lyft by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,865 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on LYFT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.02.
Lyft Stock Up 6.3 %
NASDAQ LYFT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.21. 22,655,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,852,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.86. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $18.36.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $230,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $230,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 301,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 22,354 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $283,895.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,906,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,216,512.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $942,471 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
