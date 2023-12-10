Capula Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 118,120 Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Shares of ETRN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $338.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

