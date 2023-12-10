Capula Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 51,060 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,442.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 121,971 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,377 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 57,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 450,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 25,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $999,607.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,117.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $999,607.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,117.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Elenio bought 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 279,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,547.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 92,419 shares of company stock worth $1,129,747 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Arbor Realty Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. 2,897,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,965,358. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.97. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.18%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

