Capula Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Capula Management Ltd grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $4.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,096. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $183.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

