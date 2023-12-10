Capula Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000. Capula Management Ltd owned 0.05% of Photronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 188.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 536,316 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 406,071 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 92.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 828,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 398,122 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 74.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 860,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 366,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Photronics by 56.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $20.88 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Photronics had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

