Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 30,420 Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Capula Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Modine Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Insider Activity

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $3,017,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,791,580.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $53.36. 576,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $620.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.18 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.