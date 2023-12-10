Capula Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Capula Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd owned 0.05% of Upstart worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 18.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of UPST traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,751,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005,551. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $72.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.69 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. Equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,206 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $152,215.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,527 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,322.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $152,215.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,322.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 397,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,482.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,746. Insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

