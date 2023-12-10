Capula Management Ltd Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Capula Management Ltd boosted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 86.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. BNP Paribas cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,283,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,937,652. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 3.03. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $57.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

