Capula Management Ltd Has $718,000 Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Capula Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 978,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in PulteGroup by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 249,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,405,000 after buying an additional 29,988 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 390.7% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 33,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.06.

PHM stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,226,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $96.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

