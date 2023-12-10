Capula Management Ltd Increases Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Capula Management Ltd raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 356.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,000,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,756,000 after buying an additional 5,754,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $91,015,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,570,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 960,497 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.30. 1,232,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,686. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

