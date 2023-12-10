Capula Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Capula Management Ltd lifted its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 139.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 246.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $189.75 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $153.55 and a one year high of $251.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.40.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $21.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.40.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

